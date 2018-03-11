WATCH: 'You can only be heard if you are on the voter's roll': IEC

File: IEC head Sy Mamabolo said while registration stations in Vuwani were at least open on Sunday, some of them registered no activity.

JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has told South Africans that they can only be heard if they are registered to vote.

Speaking about this weekend's voter registration drive and disruptions in areas like Vuwani, IEC head Sy Mamabolo said while registration stations in Vuwani were at least open on Sunday, some of them registered no activity.

He explained that while disruptions at voter registration stations were mostly related to service delivery protests, South African needed to register to vote to have their concerns heard.

On Sunday, the Home Affairs Department said its systems went offline in parts of Gauteng. The department’s offices were open to help members of the public during voter registration this weekend.

According to Mkuseli Apleni, Home Affairs DG, the system came back online again the same morning.

