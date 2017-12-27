WATCH: You drink and drive, you die: MEC

Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg police have also arrested more than 500 people for drunk driving over the Christmas weekend. The Gauteng government is warning motorists and pedestrians to be cautious on the roads, as they announced that deaths from accidents Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government is warning motorists and pedestrians to be cautious on the roads as the number of road deaths so far this year has already exceeded last year's total.

Drunken driving, texting while driving, and speeding are the main causes of road deaths.

Johannesburg police also arrested more than 500 people for drunk driving over the Christmas weekend.

Gauteng Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane had some blunt words for the province's road users on Wednesday. Watch the video above. 

 

