WATCH: Zenani Mandela speaks about her parents, uTata and Mama Winnie

JOHANNESBURG - Zenani Dlamini-Mandela, the daughter of the late Nelson Mandela (uTata) and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (Mama Winnie), has spoken about her parents.

Hundreds of pupils were treated to performances by the Soweto Gospel Choir.

They also received donations from a South African clothing retailer and bank.

The school library in a container was established in 2011 through the Nelson Mandela Library Project.

On Wednesday the pupils heard it would be receiving a series of booklets on the life and times of the statesman.

Zenani Dlamini-Mandela took the opportunity to credit both her parents, saying: "my sister and I are very fortunate to have had them as parents."



#Mandela100 HRH Zenani Mandela says when she was sixteen her father sent her two books by Leo Tolstoy, ‘Anna Karenina’ and ‘War and Peace’. Instead of reading a speech she invites questions about her father, Nelson Mandela, from the pupils here. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) July 18, 2018

#Mandela100 “Why did Mandela die?” a pupil asks. “He was very old, sweetie,” says HRH Zenani Mandela. “He died of old age.” More pupils at Crown Mines Primary School line up to ask questions about Nelson Mandela. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) July 18, 2018

#Mandela100 “What do you love about your father?” asks a pupil. “His humility. His love of his country,” begins HRH Zenani Mandela. She explains what apartheid is to a pupil. Another pupil asks why he joined the @MYANC. — Erin Bates (@ermbates) July 18, 2018

