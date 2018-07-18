DStv Channel 403
WATCH: Zenani Mandela speaks about her parents, uTata and Mama Winnie

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG 18 July 2018 - One of Nelson Mandela's children has spoken about her parents. Zenani Dlamini-Mandela was speaking at a charity event in Johannesburg on the centenary of Madiba’s birth.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Zenani Dlamini-Mandela, the daughter of the late Nelson Mandela (uTata) and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (Mama Winnie), has spoken about her parents.

Hundreds of pupils were treated to performances by the Soweto Gospel Choir.

They also received donations from a South African clothing retailer and bank.

The school library in a container was established in 2011 through the Nelson Mandela Library Project.

On Wednesday the pupils heard it would be receiving a series of booklets on the life and times of the statesman.

Zenani Dlamini-Mandela took the opportunity to credit both her parents, saying: "my sister and I are very fortunate to have had them as parents."


