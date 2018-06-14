WATCH: Zille roasted over colonialism tweet in Q and A session

JOHANNESBURG – Western Cape Premier Helen Zille was in the hot seat on Thursday at the provincial legislature.

She faced questions on racial intolerance, amongst other things.

But the issue of the Public Protector’s findings on her colonialism tweets seemed to creep in during the session.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Zille’s tweets breached the executive member's ethics code and the Constitution.

“In light of that incident of 2016 and your colonialist tweet in 2017, would you not perhaps acknowledge that your tweet has contributed in putting paraffin on that fire?”, asked ANC leader of the opposition in the provincial legislature, Khaya Magaxa.

“The bottom line is that the only thing the ANC has left in its armoury is to sow division from morning to night. They try to mobilise race groups against each other because they have done some simple arithmetic. They know if they turn white people into the enemy, they will win elections,” said Zille

“They cannot even stand by their former president Nelson Mandela who said quite clearly far more than I did about the legacy of colonialism and the benefit of education that legacy brought. I don't remember them kicking up a fuss.”

She said the courts will have the final say on colonialism tweets.

eNCA