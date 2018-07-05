WATCH: Zulu king vows to fight for land as long as he's alive

JOHANNESBURG – Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini says none of the land held by his Ingonyama Trust will be taken while he's still king.

The King was speaking at an imbizo on land at the Ulundi Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal.

There were loud cheers, at a land imbizo attended by thousands of people from all over KwaZulu-Natal.

The gathering was called to discuss land expropriation, following suggestions that the Ingonyama Trust Act - which created a board to administer much of the province's land - be repealed.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi says the recommendation - contained in a report by former president Kgalema Motlanthe - came as a surprise.

“I was very horrified that he did that in-spite of the fact that we had already when I say we I mean myself, the king and Amakhosi and the Ingonyama Trust board we had actually requested him to come an enlightened us about the decision of the panel but instead of coming and he went to this gathering and made these utterances where he added insult to injuries,” said Inkatha Freedom Party Leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The trust says it's still waiting for Motlanthe to explain his recommendations.

“The former president never even met the king about this matter,” said the trust’s Chairperson Judge Jerome Ngwenya.

“Even the murderer before he’s sentenced to go to jail he gets told what wrong he has done, the king has never been told what is wrong, the people in the province who reside on this piece of land have never complained to the king so what should the king negotiate with former president for let alone the fact that he has invited him to meet him, the former president has refused up to now.”

An angry King Zwelithini called on the Zulu people to defend the trust's land. He says no land will be taken while he’s still King, as he took swipe at the ruling party.

“Therefore these provocative things are troublesome, especially when they’re coming from a ruling party which we believe only do simple and clear things to lead people, But it is shameful that we live a in a country and under a leadership who are activists for other people in other countries to have their land back, while here at home they want to take land that belongs to the Zulus.”

The King says he will soon be going around the country to address citizens' concerns about land.

