WATCH: Zuma corruption case postponed to June

The hearing of former president Jacob Zuma was underway on Friday morning at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban. Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng was part of thousands of supporters who have arrived at court for the hearing. Video: eNCA

DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma is expected to appear in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court again on June 8, 2018.

Zuma made his first appearance on Friday morning.

He faces 16 charges, including racketeering, corruption, fraud and money-laundering related to the multi-billion rand arms deal.

Zuma was full of smiles and looked relaxed in the dock.

Former President appeared stoic if not tired on the dock as accuses No 1. #ZumaCharges @eNCA pic.twitter.com/eKz8EYNpCp — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) April 6, 2018

His co-accused, a representative from French arms dealer Thales, Christine Guerrier, sat next to him. She is vice president of dispute resolution and litigation at the aerospace, defence and security group.

Both the state and defence agreed that the matter would be postponed, in order for Zuma to bring an application to challenge the National Prosecute Authority's decision to reinstate charges against him. The defence said it expected that to be done by mid-May.

Prosecutor Billy Downer said the state is ready to start with the trial in November, but the defence said that date could only be discussed during the June appearance due to the review application.

Lead prosecutor Billy Downer says the state is essentially ready for the #JacobZuma trial to start. Would like it enrolled for trial on November 12. Says parties agree for postponement to June 08 to allow Zuma lawyers to deal with review application of Shaun Abrahams decision. — Thulasizwe Simelane (@ThulasSims) April 6, 2018

Downer also referred to an application by the SA Natives Forum for a permanent stay of Zuma's prosecution, saying the NPA is fighting it and hopes it will be dismissed.

Judge Themba Sishi agreed to the postponement.

