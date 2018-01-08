WATCH: Zuma resignation speculation rife

File: Speculation is rife that President Jacob Zuma could step down soon, although it is unclear when this might take place. Photo: REUTERS / Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG - Speculation is rife that President Jacob Zuma could step down soon, although it is unclear when this might take place.

ANC NEC member Malusi Gigaba says the party learnt some hard lessons when it recalled former president Thabo Mbeki.

He says the party should tread carefully should it resolve to recall Zuma.

NEC member Ronald Lamola believes the burning issue of Zuma's future must urgently be discussed.

A constitutional law expert says the ANC NEC cannot force him to resign.

The Centre for Constitutional Rights' Phephelaphi Dube said: "At its most basic, he wouldn't be under any obligation to resign should the NEC recall him. That's for the simple reason that the President is not elected by the NEC, but the National Assembly. So it’s the very National Assembly that can remove him from office. But if he is recalled by the party, it sends a strong message to him that he no longer enjoys their support. This leaves him with two options, which is to either resign as Thabo Mbeki did or the possibility of a vote in the National Assembly through a motion of no confidence vote.”

eNCA