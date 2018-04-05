Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Zuma supporters gather at Albert Park

  • South Africa
FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma. Photo: Supplied

DURBAN - Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are gathering at Albert Park in  Durban, ahead of his court appearance on Friday.

Zuma faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal. 

 

 

Among those gathered in Durban, is Carl Niehaus of the ANC's Military Veterans Association.

Niehaus has praised Zuma for supporting him during difficult times.
 

