WATCH: Zuma supporters gather at Albert Park

DURBAN - Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are gathering at Albert Park in Durban, ahead of his court appearance on Friday.
Zuma faces 16 charges relating to 783 payments he allegedly received in connection with the controversial multi-billion-rand arms deal.
Night vigil for Zuma ahead of court appearance https://t.co/ydZhYOGwpC— eNCA (@eNCA) April 5, 2018
Among those gathered in Durban, is Carl Niehaus of the ANC's Military Veterans Association.
Niehaus has praised Zuma for supporting him during difficult times.

