WATCH: Zuma supporters march ahead of court appearance

  • South Africa
File: Former president Jacob Zuma will be making his third court appearance, with a new legal representative Photo: Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters are marching from Dales Park in Pietermaritzburg to the courthouse.

 

They also held a night vigil on Thursday.

Marchers included MK veteran Carl Niehaus, KwaZulu Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane, former KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma and members of the BLF.

Zuma is facing 16 charges of corruption, racketeering and money-laundering.

He will be making his third court appearance, with a new legal representative

He is expected to address the crowd after court proceedings.

 

 

 

 

 

