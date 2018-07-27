WATCH: Zuma supporters march ahead of court appearance

File: Former president Jacob Zuma will be making his third court appearance, with a new legal representative Photo: Marco Longari/Pool via REUTERS

PIETERMARITZBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma’s supporters are marching from Dales Park in Pietermaritzburg to the courthouse.

Carl Niehaus on the phone to Des Van Rooyen here outside the PMB High Court. Ahead of #ZumaCharges Jacob Zuma appearance with Thales on corruption charges. pic.twitter.com/NHeTQt8ffE — Annika Larsen (@AnnikaLarsen1) July 27, 2018

They also held a night vigil on Thursday.

Marchers included MK veteran Carl Niehaus, KwaZulu Natal education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane, former KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma and members of the BLF.

Zuma is facing 16 charges of corruption, racketeering and money-laundering.

He will be making his third court appearance, with a new legal representative

He is expected to address the crowd after court proceedings.

MK veteran Carl Niehaus, KZN education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane, former KZN ANC secretary Super Zuma and members of the BLF are at the front of the march. #ZumaInCourt #ZumaSupporters pic.twitter.com/3iKCTJDUDS — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 27, 2018

The Mthwalume Brass Band is leading the march once again. Organisers Bishop Timothy Ngcobo and Bishop Vusi Dube are up front. #ZumaSupporters pic.twitter.com/ZU1g1kstDg — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 27, 2018

Marchers are about a kilometre away from the court. #ZumaSupporters pic.twitter.com/rEJQftaDM0 — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 27, 2018

The march is attracting the attention of residents as #ZumaSupporters make their way into the CBD. #ZumaInCourt pic.twitter.com/ADykCgaIJX — Dasen Thathiah (@DasenThathiah) July 27, 2018

