KWAZULU-NATAL - Former president Jacob Zuma's son believes there's a witch-hunt against his father.

Edward Zuma was speaking to eNCA reporter Thulasizwe Simalene at an ad-hoc protest outside Durban University of Technology.

He says he will be in court on Friday to support the former president.

Zuma is expected to appear in court on charges of corruption, money-laundering, fraud and recketeering.

A night vigil is being organised in support of Zuma.

