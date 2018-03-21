WATCH: Mabuza slams pit toilet death at Human Rights Day celebration

<span itemprop="name" content="sharpville 2 1"></span> <span itemprop="description" content="sharpville 2"></span> <span itemprop="duration" content="2615"></span> <span itemprop="thumbnailUrl" content="https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/0/thumbnail/entry_id/1_h1zkiid7/version/0"></span> <span itemprop="uploadDate" content="2018-03-21T10:30:01.000Z"></span> <span itemprop="width" content="643"></span> <span itemprop="height" content="360"></span>

* Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - Deputy President David Mabuza says the death of schoolchildren in democratic South Africa is a sign that children are not being adequately protected.

Mabuza was speaking at the government's official Human Rights Day celebrations in Sharpeville.

On March 21, 1960, 69 people were killed during the Sharpeville Massacre, and more died later that day in many other townships across the country.

They were taking part in protests against the pass laws, which restricted the movement of black people.

Mabuza expressed horror at the recent death of five-year-old Viwe Jali, who fell into a pit latrine at a primary school in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape.

In 2014, three-year-old Michael Komape died in similar circumstances at a Polokwane school.

"All South Africans, black and white, must be outraged... Oliver Tambo was born in Mbizana. What would he say to us who bask in the glory of his struggle, if we still fail to protect our children, years after Grade R learner, Michael Komape, died in a similar undignified manner in 2014?

"Why would The Lion of the North, Peter Mokaba, not turn in his grave when he learns that recently, a five-year-old girl in grade R, was electrocuted at a school in Limpopo? What do we say, when in November last year, five children died a gruesome death in Soshanguve when an overhead light fell on them?

"Such a tragedy exposes our neglect of children and abuse of human rights that Tambo and Mokaba fought for," Mabuza said.

Mabuza also addressed the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

"Our country is emerging from a painful period in which 144 persons with psychosocial disabilities perished because we did not do enough as government to uphold their rights to self-representation, to protection from harm, to access to quality care."

He spoke out about gender-based violence.

"We cannot rest as a nation when our daughters die painfully and their bodies are burned. We saw this with the murder of 22-year-old Karabo Mokoena last year. We call on all South African men to get involved in ending the murder of women who die in the hands of their partners.

"Each day we must remind young boys and men that women’s rights are also human rights. Men of good moral conscience must stand up against the discrimination, abuse, and murder of people in the LGBTI community."

#HumanRightsDay Mabuza now speaks about a corrupt few benefiting at the expense of the people. pic.twitter.com/d8W8QLZ9hs — Samkele maseko (@samkelemaseko) March 21, 2018

Earlier, a wreath-laying ceremony was held by the Sharpeville community to commemorate the massacre.

eNCA