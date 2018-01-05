&amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;name&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;WATCH: Midnight joy for Soweto matriculants&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;description&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;SOWETO, 05 January 2018 - Soweto matriculants gather at petrol stations at&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;midnight&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;to find out their&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;exam results.&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;duration&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;54&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;thumbnail&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;https://cfvod.kaltura.com/p/1054541/sp/105454100/thumbnail/entry_id/1_jqj1m9vd/version/100011&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;width&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;643&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt; &amp;amp;amp;lt;span itemprop=&amp;amp;amp;quot;height&amp;amp;amp;quot; content=&amp;amp;amp;quot;360&amp;amp;amp;quot;&amp;amp;amp;gt;&amp;amp;amp;lt;/span&amp;amp;amp;gt;

SOWETO - Matric pupils from Soweto spent Thursday night at petrol stations waiting to see if they had passed matric.

Parents and children screamed as they spotted their student number and marks in the newspapers.

Matriculants hunt for their names in a newspaper.

A matric pupil looks to see if his school days are truly over.

Got it!

Searching and messaging

Youngsters scour the paper.

A jittery scholar looks for her results.

Nerves are written on faces as they look for the all-important numbers.

eNCA