WATCH: Midnight joy for Soweto matriculants

  South Africa


 

SOWETO -  Matric pupils from Soweto spent Thursday night at petrol stations waiting to see if they had passed matric.

Parents and children screamed as they spotted their student number and marks in the newspapers.

 

Matriculants hunt for their names in a newspaper. 

 

A matric pupil looks to see if his school days are truly over. 

 

Got it! 

 

Searching and messaging 

 

Youngsters scour the paper.

 

A jittery scholar looks for her results. 

 

Nerves are written on faces as they look for the all-important numbers. 

eNCA

