Water levels up at Vaal Dam but drought continues

JOHANNESBURG – The recent good rains in parts of the country have seen the level of the Vaal Dam increase significantly.

But despite the major boost, it’s not yet time to celebrate.

“Left here just before Christmas came back today and water improved roundabout 10 metres further on.

"At first the dam was so empty, you could walk right through from Deneysville to Wag-n-bietjie oord on the other side.

"The water pushed right up. You can't walk through now,” said fisherman Pieter Jacobs.

For the last 10 consecutive weeks, the department of water and sanitation has reported rising Vaal Dam levels.

In November, the dam was 26 percent full.

It's now over 44-percent.

“The rains that have fallen, has contributed to the Vaal Dam. But we must also remember that we had a contribution from the Sterkfontein dam from 7 November up to the 22nd which was quite a substantial amount of water.

"That together with the rainfall has contributed to the rising to dam to where it is now,” said Department of Water and Sanitation spokesman Sputnik Ratau.

The department warned that the drought continues.

