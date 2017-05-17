FILE: The department says national water storage has decreased by 0.2% since last week. Photo: Pixabay / Medidations

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Water and Sanitation says water levels across the country continue to drop gradually despite recent rains in some areas.

The department says national water storage has decreased by 0.2% since last week.

The current national storage of 72.7%, however, is an improvement on the 54% recorded last year.

All provinces’ water storage levels are above 50%, with the exception of the Western Cape, which is now at 19%.

The department is appealing to water users to use water sparingly and to adhere to water restrictions imposed by their municipalities.

eNCA