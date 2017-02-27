Water restrictions remain in place in parts of SA

File: The Vaal Dam is currently at 97 percent capacity. Photo: Gallo / Cornel van Heerden

FREE STATE - The Department of Water and Sanitation said water restrictions will remain in place in parts of the country, despite higher dam levels.

The Vaal Dam is currently at 97 percent capacity.

On Sunday, the department briefly opened two sluice gates at the Vaal Dam to prevent it from bursting.

Hundreds of people gathered to watch the gates being opened.

Government says the drought is easing, but there are still serious concerns in the Western Cape and parts of the Northern and Eastern Cape.

The Water Minister says water restrictions will remain in place across large parts of the country.

‘We have to encourage that a greater emphasis be placed on the operations and maintenance of municipal reticulation infrastructure as well as on water conservation and demand management that must assist water preservation," said Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

eNCA