Water restrictions still stand as rain hits drought stricken Cape Town

Western Cape Premier Helen Zille has urged City of Cape Town residents and businesees to continue saving water.

CAPE TOWN - The Premier of the Western Cape Helen Zille has urged City of Cape Town residents and businesses to continue saving water as rain finally fell in the city ahead of the eastern weekend.

The city has been battling with drought since last year.

It introduced water restrictions from February this year to avoid Day Zero. The city has since then announced that it does not expect taps to run dry this year provided that residents and businesses stick to the restrictions.

On Friday, Zille tweeted that the city was grateful for the rain but "the drought isn't broken."

"We need much, much more rain to start re-filling our dams. Please continue to save water as before. Level 6B restrictions still apply. Thank You," she tweeted.

