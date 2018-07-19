Cape Town experiences water supply disruptions

File: The City of Cape Town said residents must please ensure that their taps are closed during this period to avoid water waste and/or damage when the water supply is restored Photo: Pixabay / spike2010sd

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has announced that on Thursday there will be water supply disruptions in Simon’s Town, Glencairn, and Welcome Glen areas.

The City said in a statement that the water supply disruption, which will occur between 09:00 and 15:00, was "a necessary step required to provide a new water connection in Simon's Town".

The statement said: "Residents must please ensure that their taps are closed during this period to avoid water waste and/or damage when the water supply is restored. Residents are also advised to then open their taps slowly to reduce stress on their pipework.

"Residents are advised to store 5-10 litres of drinking water in clean sealed containers beforehand to minimise inconvenience. The City apologises for the inconvenience ..."

eNCA