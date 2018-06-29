WCape ANC slams DA over water crisis management

File: ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs commended Western Cape residents for their resilience during a period of water restrictions. Photo: Facebook/ FaiezJacobs

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape has hit out at the Democratic Alliance (DA) for its "pathetic response" to the water crisis.

In a statement on Friday morning, the ANC commended "the people of Western Cape for their great resilience under a heavy yoke of severe water restriction over the last year.

"The ANC, therefore, rejoices with the people for much-needed rainfall over the last few weeks which have significantly increased the province's water dams," ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs said.

"As the ANC, we, however, reject the DA's political-chest thumbing (sic) which is suddenly parading their failed demand water management exercise, a pathetic response to a crisis that needed nothing short of real and substantive new sources of water supply."

According to Jacobs, the City of Cape Town's strategy has been akin to asking people to eat less, just to slow down their inevitable demise because the City woke up too late to stock new supplies.

Day Zero - the day when the city's taps were set to run dry - was averted earlier this year.

African News Agency