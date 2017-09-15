WCape taxis to go on strike

File: Western Cape taxis are to go on an indefinite strike. They unhappy about the organisation’s leadership and want the MEC for Transport and Public Works, Donald Grant, to intervene. Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape taxis are to go on an indefinite strike from next Monday.

Nine South African National Taxi Council regions in the province are unhappy about the organisation’s leadership.

They want the MEC for Transport and Public Works, Donald Grant, to intervene.



The province’s taxi associations want Grant and his department – which serves as custodian of the mini bus taxi industry - to set up a pre-election conference for nominations for new leadership.

But they say Grant was initially not interested.

A meeting has now been set up for next week.

“This is what the people want because he must not think that he’s going to be managing us in that meeting and keep on delaying, the way he has done in the past. He must know that this cry that we are having we are taking it very seriously," said Besuthu Ndungane, the Taxi Task Team Spokesperson.

He said the strike is meant for Grant to take "decisions quickly and give people what they want because it is within their democratic rights to be allowed to elect their own leadership. Currently we are victims of the legislations in the province that are being passed without being allowed to participate.”

