WATCH: We are facing a state capture coup: Jonas at Hani memorial

JOHANNESBURG – Former deputy Finance Minister Mcebisi Jonas says South Africans should acknowledge the reality of state capture.

He was speaking at a Chris Hani memorial in Uitenhage in the Eastern Cape.

Jonas and Former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan were fired in a controversial cabinet reshuffle at the end of last month.

“You have a country being stolen in front of our own eyes. We are facing a coup via the very capture of our state. This is not to deny that corruption is widespread at all levels and therefore undermine development. We must differentiate the two. SA faces a great trend state capture happens when rule making process is captured,” he said.

“Fundamental difference between state capture and corruption. Many may be legal but hide ultimate impact. It has been too easy for us to see each event of state capture as a separate event to decry connections between them. High time that we as South Africans acknowledge that state capture equals stealing our country,” Jonas said.

Jonas also dismissed the ANC's plans for radical economic transformation as theft.

“More specifically the robbery of by private industries and particularly by few families, that's our democracy being taken away. For several years now a critique of South Africa's transition to democracy has been developing which focused on the profound continuities between apartheid and post-apartheid. We've always complained about lack of growth, inequality and all of those things that's important. What's new is that increasingly you have a group of people that repudiates South Africa's constitutional settlement as an obstacle to what has commonly been termed radical economic transformation or to you socialist term radical economic looting,” said Jonas.

eNCA