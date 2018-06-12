Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Revolutionary Council 'cannot afford Supra hitman'

  • South Africa
File: Revolutionary Council members, accused of taking out a hit on former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, said they did not know about the allegations made against them. Photo: Lenyaro Sello/eNCA

MAHIKENG - Revolutionary Council members, accused of taking out a hit on former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, said they did not know about the allegations made against them.

In May, Mahumapelo claimed a hitman had been hired to kill him.

Revolutionary Council members are now saying they do not know about the allegations made against them in this regard.

Members say they cannot afford to hire a hitman, even if they wanted to.

Mahumapelo's rival has also been hauled before the Hawks.

Mmoloki Cwaile is a co-accused alongside members of the Revolutionary Council, in a separate matter involving an alleged plot to assassinate Mahumapelo’s ally, Bafana Nebe.

Cwaile said the allegations were unfounded and part of a smear campaign.

