'We will honour their sacrifices': Maimane

SHARPEVILLE - DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, said that remembering the sacrifices that past generations made for the freedom of the country should remind politicians to always put the interests of people first.

He said, “We must live our lives in such a way that we can’t become corrupt."

Maimane said that the present-day struggle included the fight against the legacies of colonisation and apartheid.

