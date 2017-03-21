Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

'We will honour their sacrifices': Maimane

  • South Africa
Sharpeville, 21 March 2017 - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says remembering the sacrifices that past generations made for the freedom the country, should remind politicians to always put the interests of people first. Video: eNCA

SHARPEVILLE - DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, said that remembering the sacrifices that past generations made for the freedom of the country should remind politicians to always put the interests of people first.

WATCH: Human Rights Day commemorated

He said, “We must live our lives in such a way that we can’t become corrupt."

WATCH: Biko honoured on Human Rights Day

Maimane said that the  present-day struggle included the fight against the legacies of colonisation and apartheid.

*View the attached video for more on this story

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close