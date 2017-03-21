'We will honour their sacrifices': Maimane

SHARPEVILLE - DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane, said that remembering the sacrifices that past generations made for the freedom of the country should remind politicians to always put the interests of people first.
WATCH: Human Rights Day commemorated
He said, “We must live our lives in such a way that we can’t become corrupt."
Maimane said that the present-day struggle included the fight against the legacies of colonisation and apartheid.
