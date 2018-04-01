Wentworth police appeal for info on missing teen

File: Police in Wentworth in Durban have asked members of the community for assistance to locate a missing person, Nazley Wayse, 16, of Wentworth. Photo: SAPS

DURBAN – Police in Wentworth in Durban have asked members of the community for assistance to locate a missing person, Nazley Wayse, 16, of Wentworth.

She was last seen on March 28 in Wentworth. She is of average built, fair in complexion, and speaks English and isiXhosa fluently. She is originally from Cape Town and started school in Wentworth.

RT #sapsKZN Help Police find #Missing teen, Nazley Wayse (16) of Wentworth, Durban. She was last seen on 28 March 2018 in Wentworth. MEhttps://t.co/TqGirfiZDb pic.twitter.com/uCBN39Aqqd

— SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) March 31, 2018

"We appeal to anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact Captain Mbuso Gumede on 031-451-6240/6241 or cell no 072-062-5182. Our Crime Stop number can also be contacted on 08600-10111."

African News Agency