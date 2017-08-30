Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Western Cape water woes receive funding

  • South Africa
File: Bare sand and dried tree trunks standing out at Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG – Government is providing R75-million help the Western Cape deal with a devastating water crisis. The Department of Corporative Governance announced an emergency cash injection.

READ: Relief for drought-stricken Cape Town

The money will be used to drill boreholes and to maintain water infrastructure. It'll also ensure water for residents, livestock and farmlands.

Cooperative Governance Minister, Des Van Rooyen says, “The Western Cape is receiving some rainfall, the drought situation in the province is still persisting negatively. Impacting upon agricultural production, water supply for human consumption, industrial use and eco-systems at large."

READ: Western Cape governement signs water declaration

The state says the Winter rains have provided some relief, but it’s not enough.

 

The City of Cape Town will receive over R20-million from the National Disaster Management Centre to assist in its efforts to combat a critical drought.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said the grant will provide emergency relief for the drilling of boreholes, pumps and pipeline installations. She said this will help supplement the water supply.
 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close