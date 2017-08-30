Western Cape water woes receive funding

File: Bare sand and dried tree trunks standing out at Theewaterskloof Dam near Cape Town. Photo: AFP / Rodger Bosch

JOHANNESBURG – Government is providing R75-million help the Western Cape deal with a devastating water crisis. The Department of Corporative Governance announced an emergency cash injection.

The money will be used to drill boreholes and to maintain water infrastructure. It'll also ensure water for residents, livestock and farmlands.

Cooperative Governance Minister, Des Van Rooyen says, “The Western Cape is receiving some rainfall, the drought situation in the province is still persisting negatively. Impacting upon agricultural production, water supply for human consumption, industrial use and eco-systems at large."

The state says the Winter rains have provided some relief, but it’s not enough.

The City of Cape Town will receive over R20-million from the National Disaster Management Centre to assist in its efforts to combat a critical drought.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said the grant will provide emergency relief for the drilling of boreholes, pumps and pipeline installations. She said this will help supplement the water supply.



