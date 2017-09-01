Whistleblowers still targeted at SAA: Public Protector

File: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she’s investigating a complaint by members of the South African Cabin Crew Association that whistleblowers are being targeted at SAA. Photo: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says whistleblowers at South African Airways (SAA) are still being targeted despite an undertaking by chairperson Dudu Myeni to stop disciplinary action against them.

Mkhwebane has also criticised the cash-strapped airline for using external lawyers to respond to her queries instead of using its internal legal services. In a statement, Mkhwebane says she’s investigating a complaint by members of the South African Cabin Crew Association.

The group alleges its members who've made protected disclosures of maladministration, corruption and tender irregularities, are being charged. In July, Mkhwebane requested that SAA suspend the disciplinary hearings pending the outcome of investigations.

On Monday, Myeni and SAA executives agreed in principle to halt disciplinary action against the employees.

Mkhwebane says by law, the staff members should be protected as whistleblowers.

eNCA