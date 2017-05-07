COLIGNY - Speakers at the funeral of Matlhomola Mosweu on Sunday, called on white South Africans to help put an end to racism.

Some residents are planning a march against racism on Monday and Sadtu’s Mxolisi Bomvana, as well as North West premier Supra Mahumapelo urged white residents to join it.

Mosweu's death last month sparked violent protests in Coligny in the North West was buried on Sunday.

The 16-year-old was killed allegedly by Pieter Doorewaard and Phillip Schutte, who claim the teenager fell off their bakkie while they were taking him to a police station.

The pair are facing murder charges and have applied for bail.

Meanwhile, the state said it would add a charge of defeating the ends of justice, saying the accused failed to hand over the vehicle they claim Mosweu fell to his death from.

The court case continues on Monday.

eNCA