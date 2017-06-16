Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Who are the role models of SA's youth today?

  • South Africa
Johannesburg, 16 June 2017 - The June 16 protests are a central part of South Africa's history. Several heroes emerged that day, more than 40 years ago.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The story of June 16 is etched in our popular culture and a central part of South Africa's history. 

On this day 41 years ago a group of students hit the streets, marching against a racist government.

The march sparked a wave of protests, paving the way for democracy de decades  later.

Today's youngsters have their own role models, and some of them face a similar struggle.

