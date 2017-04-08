Why was state security minister not consulted on intelligence report?: Heitman

Johannesburg, 08 April 2017 - Military expert Helmoed Heitman says it's worrying that the state security minister has not seen the intelligence report the President used to make crucial decisions. Video: eNCA

Johannesburg: Military expert Helmoed Heitman said it was worrying that Minister of State Security David Mahlobo had not seen the intelligence report which was instrumental in President Zuma firing finance minister Pravin Gordhan.



Heitman said, "If the minister in charge of intelligence services has not seen a report which resulted in destructive actions, then either he’s not doing his job or the report did not come from intelligence services.

If it didn’t come from intelligent services, where did it come from ."

