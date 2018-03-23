Widespread traffic chaos in Gauteng following heavy rains

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.
JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg traffic police have been deployed around the city to direct traffic as many traffic lights are out of order.
Joburg EMS on the #flooding affecting multiple areas. Roads flooded in Florida, Protea Glen, William Nicol, Riverbend as well as many other areas. Shacks affected in Diepsloot. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/nNiPseuEID— eNCA (@eNCA) March 23, 2018
Continous rains have resulted in flash floods in parts of the city and authorities warned motorists to be cautious because many low-lying bridges had become flooded.
JHB - #FLOODING RT @SophistyMsiza @TrafficSA The road is flooded at Steyn City just before Auto and General Park. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/pzPGyXfX8f— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
JHB - #FLOODING Witkoppen Road at Sunninghill pic.twitter.com/hVZwP7NVsT— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
Witkoppen bridge between rivonia and leeuwkoo. near sunninghill hospital.Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Thursday, March 22, 2018
Power outages in some northern suburbs, including Northcliff, have been reported.
In Melrose, a tree fell onto a car. It was not clear if anyone had been injured.
In Centurion, a car drove into a sinkhole on the R55 leading to Valhalla.
*"ALERT"* The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 and vice versa *has collapsed* infront of the dumping site...Avoid at all costs.@_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @GrootFM pic.twitter.com/rWJyL5WwN2— First road (@firstgroup_FRT) March 23, 2018
There are also reports of fallen trees blocking roads.
Pretoria - FALLEN TREE: RT @IAmBenGiey @TrafficSA tree fallen corner Steve Biko and Annie Botha pic.twitter.com/fYmk8FZA5E— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
Pretoria - Serene Street in Garsfontein #GautengWeather pic.twitter.com/2yNVxW6sZ1— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018
Meanwhile, the Gautrain is advising commuters that trains between Hatfield in Pretoria and the Johannesburg Park Station have an extended journey time of approximately 20 minutes on Friday morning.
The delay is due to signalling issues.
Due to a signalling issue, trains between Hatfield & Park stations have an extended journey time of approximately 20 minutes this morning. The Airport service is not affected. cc @EWNTraffic— Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 23, 2018
The Weather Service issued a warning in five provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
#FLOODING LATEST:— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018
⛔️Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed
--Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi
⬅️--➡️ Jukskei threatening to burst banks
--Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randurg & Roodepoort
--Many traffic lights out due to rain
It advises the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.
The public is also urged to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams.
