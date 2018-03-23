Widespread traffic chaos in Gauteng following heavy rains

File: Authorities warned motorists to be cautious because many low-lying bridges had become flooded. Photo: Pexels / Kaique Rocha

Johan Pieterse from Tshwane's EMS says people are being advised to use alternative routes and drive cautiously on the roads due to flooding across the city. He added that those who have been affected have been relocated to community halls. Video: eNCA

The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Services is warning residents of localised flooding in certain areas in the northern and southern suburbs. The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has more on the state of the roads in Johannesburg. Video: eNCA

Nana Radebe from Johannesburg's Emergency Medical Services advises that people stay away from drains and rivers as there are dangers of flash floods across parts of the city. Video: eNCA

Motorists are being urged to drive cautiously on the roads as heavy rains have caused flooding in may parts of Johannesburg. Pedestrians are also being advised to steer clear of areas with rivers. EMS's Robert Madlaudzi has more in the situation. Video: eNCA

• Editor's note: This is a developing story. We will bring you updates as more information becomes available.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg traffic police have been deployed around the city to direct traffic as many traffic lights are out of order.

Joburg EMS on the #flooding affecting multiple areas. Roads flooded in Florida, Protea Glen, William Nicol, Riverbend as well as many other areas. Shacks affected in Diepsloot. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/nNiPseuEID — eNCA (@eNCA) March 23, 2018

Continous rains have resulted in flash floods in parts of the city and authorities warned motorists to be cautious because many low-lying bridges had become flooded.

JHB - #FLOODING RT @SophistyMsiza @TrafficSA The road is flooded at Steyn City just before Auto and General Park. Drive with caution. pic.twitter.com/pzPGyXfX8f — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

Witkoppen bridge between rivonia and leeuwkoo. near sunninghill hospital. Posted by Suburban Control Centre on Thursday, March 22, 2018

Power outages in some northern suburbs, including Northcliff, have been reported.

In Melrose, a tree fell onto a car. It was not clear if anyone had been injured.

In Centurion, a car drove into a sinkhole on the R55 leading to Valhalla.

*"ALERT"* The road leading to Valhalla from the R55 and vice versa *has collapsed* infront of the dumping site...Avoid at all costs.@_ArriveAlive @TrafficSA @GrootFM pic.twitter.com/rWJyL5WwN2 — First road (@firstgroup_FRT) March 23, 2018

There are also reports of fallen trees blocking roads.

Pretoria - FALLEN TREE: RT @IAmBenGiey @TrafficSA tree fallen corner Steve Biko and Annie Botha pic.twitter.com/fYmk8FZA5E — Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) March 23, 2018

Meanwhile, the Gautrain is advising commuters that trains between Hatfield in Pretoria and the Johannesburg Park Station have an extended journey time of approximately 20 minutes on Friday morning.

The delay is due to signalling issues.

Due to a signalling issue, trains between Hatfield & Park stations have an extended journey time of approximately 20 minutes this morning. The Airport service is not affected. cc @EWNTraffic — Gautrain (@TheGautrain) March 23, 2018

The Weather Service issued a warning in five provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

#FLOODING LATEST:



⛔️Almost all low-level bridges in Tshwane closed



--Evacuations in Soshanguve, Ga-Rankuwa & Mamelodi



⬅️--➡️ Jukskei threatening to burst banks



--Floods in parts of Pretoria, Centurion, Sandton, Randurg & Roodepoort



--Many traffic lights out due to rain — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) March 23, 2018

It advises the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.

The public is also urged to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams.

