Widespread traffic chaos in Gauteng following heavy rains

Motorists are being urged to drive cautiously on the roads as heavy rains have caused flooding in may parts of Johannesburg. Pedestrians are also being advised to steer clear of areas with rivers. EMS's Robert Madlaudzi has more in the situation. Video: eNCA
Nana Radebe from Johannesburg's Emergency Medical Services advises that people stay away from drains and rivers as there are dangers of flash floods across parts of the city. Video: eNCA
The City of Johannesburg's Emergency Services is warning residents of localised flooding in certain areas in the northern and southern suburbs. The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar has more on the state of the roads in Johannesburg. Video: eNCA
Johan Pieterse from Tshwane's EMS says people are being advised to use alternative routes and drive cautiously on the roads due to flooding across the city. He added that those who have been affected have been relocated to community halls. Video: eNCA
File: Authorities warned motorists to be cautious because many low-lying bridges had become flooded. Photo: Pexels / Kaique Rocha

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg traffic police have been deployed around the city to direct traffic as many traffic lights are out of order.

Continous rains have resulted in flash floods in parts of the city and authorities warned motorists to be cautious because many low-lying bridges had become flooded.

 

Witkoppen bridge between rivonia and leeuwkoo. near sunninghill hospital.

Power outages in some northern suburbs, including Northcliff, have been reported.

In Melrose, a tree fell onto a car. It was not clear if anyone had been injured.

In Centurion, a car drove into a sinkhole on the R55 leading to Valhalla.

There are also reports of fallen trees blocking roads.

Meanwhile, the Gautrain is advising commuters that trains between Hatfield in Pretoria and the Johannesburg Park Station have an extended journey time of approximately 20 minutes on Friday morning.

The delay is due to signalling issues.

The Weather Service issued a warning in five provinces including Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

It advises the public to take precautionary measures during heavy rains.

The public is also urged to avoid crossing rivers and swollen streams.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA

