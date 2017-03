File: Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is doing fine at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg. Photo: MARCO LONGARI / AFP

10 March 2017 - South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela went in for a routine check-up on Wednesday at the Johannesburg's Milpark Hospital and was admitted. eNCA spoke to family spokesperson Victor Dlamini for an update. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Winnie Madikizela-Mandela is doing fine at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg.

The South African anti-apartheid activist and politician went in for a routine check-up on Wednesday.

Doctors decided to keep her for further observation.

Family spokesman Victor Dlamini said he visited Madikizela-Mandela on Thursday night.

"She was fine, with family, she was having her supper, and talking quite animatedly," said Dlamini.

eNCA