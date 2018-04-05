Winnie was 'a torchbearer for freedom': Mabuza

JOHANNESBURG, 05 April 2018 – The ANC’s deputy leader, David Mabuza, along with other members of the party’s NEC addressed the media outside Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s Soweto home. Mabuza paid tribute to the struggle hero. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC deputy president David Mabuza has called the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela a torchbearer for freedom and called on South Africans to learn from her life.

Mabuza paid a visit to the struggle icon's Soweto home on Thursday, along with the ANC's National Executive Committee.

"This is our leader and everything must be done with respect. This we owe to her for our freedom. we owe it to her for every achievement," Mabuza told journalists.

"We are going to take this opportunity. We will send a message to the ANC to say: the journey continues, we must proceed with unity within our ranks, the renewal of our movement. The struggle continues. That is the best gift we can give our fallen hero."

Mabuza says this was a well lived life, she belonged to all of us & we will live by her will & all parties are allowed here. #WinnieMandela — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 5, 2018

Mabuza says she was in the forefront of our struggle & the journey continues, ANC members must take spear. #WinnieMandela — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 5, 2018

The party has announced a number of events across the country to remember Mam' Winnie, ahead of her special official funeral at Orland on April 14.

Mbalula says ANC isn't selfish Mama belonged to all of us. On Monday there will be a memorial service at UJ Soweto around 4pm #WinnieMandela — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 5, 2018

Mbalula says they will have a memorial service in Bizana on Tuesday and President Ramaphosa will address it. #WinnieMandela — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) April 5, 2018

