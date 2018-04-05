'Winnie was like a mother to me': Sisulu

SOWETO, 05 April 2018 - Internal Relations Manager Lindiwe Sisulu speaks to eNCA's Shahan Ramkissoon about the life of the late Winnie Mandela. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu says Mama Winnie was family.

She was speaking outside Madikizela-Mandela's home in Soweto.

"My situation is slightly different, she was a member of my family. There was a group of them that were part of the family. I've lost a mother. From the time when all our parents were arrested, she and my other aunt looked after us, took us to school. She's just been a mother figure," said Sisulu.

Tributes continued to pour in for Winnie with leaders of the ANC visiting her home in Orlando West in Soweto.

Winnie passed away on Monday at the Milpark Hospital.

A series of memorial services have been planned around the country.

She'll be laid to rest on 14 April 2018.

eNCA