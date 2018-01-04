Wits University no longer accepting applications

File: Wits University says it has received 56 901 applications for first-year enrollments for 2018 and has space for 5 664 first-year students. Photo: Lenyaro Sello/ENCA

JOHANNESBURG - Wits University will no longer be accepting applications for the 2018 academic year.

This is in spite of the call by EFF for academically deserving students to walk into universities of their choice for registration.

The university has finalised its application for the 2018 academic year and no further applications will be allowed for the first-semester intake, it said in a statement.

The closing date for undergraduate studies at the University was the 30 September 2017.

Wits says it has received 56 901 applications for first-year enrollments for 2018 and has space for 5 664 first-year students.

In total, Wits has received 79 628 applications for the 2018 academic year and has the capacity to enroll a maximum of 36 400 full-time students.

“Wits University has doubled its student numbers in the last two decades and the University’s enrolment plan is approved by the Department of Higher Education and Training,” says Wits University Registrar, Carol Crosley.

“Over enrolment has a significant impact on the academic integrity of the University’s academic programme. It stretches the University’s human resources capacity (affecting workloads of lecturers, teaching and administrative staff); and impacts on infrastructure as the University only has a defined number of teaching venues,” says Crosley.

In December, President Jacob Zuma announced free higher education for poor students.

eNCA