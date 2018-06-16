Woman critical after fiery Durban car crash

A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was critically injured when her car smashed into a traffic light and concrete barrier before bursting into flame on the corner of Randles and Stanley Copley roads in Sydenham, Durban at about 3am on Saturday morning. Photo: ANA/Rescue Care

DURBAN - A woman, believed to be in her 40s, was critically injured when her car veered out of control and smashed into a traffic light and concrete barrier before bursting into flame on the corner of Randles and Stanley Copley roads in Sydenham in Durban at about 3am on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care paramedics arrived on the scene to find the car on its side and well alight, Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said.

"Durban fire department arrived quickly and extinguished the blaze. The driver had sustained critical injuries and was stabilised on [the scene] by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that she required."

At this stage the events leading up to the crash were unknown, but police were investigating, Jamieson said.

African News Agency