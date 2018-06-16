Woman dies crossing N3 off-ramp in Pietermaritzburg

A 37-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked over by a minibus taxi on the Church Street off-ramp from the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Friday evening. Photo: ER24/ANA

PIETERMARITZBURG - A 37-year-old woman was killed when she was knocked over by a minibus taxi on the Church Street off-ramp from the N3 in Pietermaritzburg on Friday evening, paramedics said.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene to find the body of a woman lying in the right hand emergency lane, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

"Paramedics assessed the woman and found that she had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene."

The driver of the taxi escaped injury. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, Meiring said.

African News Agency