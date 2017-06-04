Woman dies, four injured in George car crash

A woman was killed and four other people sustained injuries when three cars collided on the Knysna Road in George in the Western Cape. Photo: ER24

GEORGE - A woman was killed and four other people were injured when three cars collided on the Knysna Road in George in the Western Cape, paramedics said on Saturday.

ER24 paramedics, along with other services, arrived on the scene and found the three cars in the middle of the road, ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said.

“Upon closer inspection, paramedics discovered the lifeless body of a 19-year-old woman lying trapped inside the one light motor vehicle. Unfortunately, the woman had already succumbed to her multiple, fatal injuries. Nothing could be done for her and she was declared dead on the scene.”

Two other people were found in the same car. They were assessed and found to have sustained moderate injuries. The drivers of the two other cars were also assessed and found to have sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Paramedics treated the patients and thereafter transported them to Mediclinic George for further treatment. Fire services had to use specialised rescue equipment to free the dead woman from the car. The cause of the collision was not yet known, Meiring said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

African News Agency