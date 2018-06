A 46-year-old woman was critically injured after being hit by a train at the Woodstock Station in Cape Town on Saturday. Photo: Twitter/@LimaCharlie1

CAPE TOWN - A 46-year-old woman was critically injured when she was hit by a train at the Woodstock Station in Cape Town on Saturday, Western Cape paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics found her lying on the tracks.

She was taken to Groote Schuur Provincial Hospital on life support.

Local authorities were investigating, he said.

African News Agency