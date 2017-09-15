Woman killed in Rustenburg cash van robbery

RUSTENBURG – A woman was shot dead and armed men made off with undisclosed amount of money after robbing a cash van in Rustenburg on Friday, North West police said.
“Four heavily armed men made off with undisclosed amount money after a shoot-out with SBV personnel,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Ofentse Mokgadi.
He said SBV officers were about to load money into ATMs on President Thabo Mbeki Drive when the gunmen attacked.
”A 55-year-old woman was hit by what appears to be a stray bullet and later died in hospital.”
He said the police were investigating a case of armed robbery and murder. No injuries were reported.
African News Agency
