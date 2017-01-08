Woman killed, three children injured in NWest head-on collision

A woman was killed and her three children, including a one-year-old toddler, sustained various injuries when two cars collided head-on on the N12 near Potchefstroom on Sunday evening. Photo: African News Agency

POTCHEFSTROOM – A woman was killed and her three children, including a one-year-old toddler, sustained various injuries when two cars collided head-on on the N12 near Potchefstroom on Sunday evening.

Shortly before 7pm paramedics from ER24 arrived on the scene where they found one of the cars in the veld next to the road, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said.

“Some of the occupants were found ejected from one of the vehicles, including the one-year-old toddler. The toddler was in a critical condition. The other two children sustained moderate injuries. Sadly, the mother sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing that paramedics could do for her. She was later declared dead on the scene. The driver, believed to be the father, was found inside of the vehicle. He sustained minor injuries.

“Two occupants were found on the scene from the other vehicle. One of the occupants sustained moderate injuries. The other occupants were assessed on scene but later declined to be transported to hospital.”

The injured were taken to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital for further medical care. The cause of the collision was not yet known, he said.

Africa News Agency