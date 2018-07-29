DStv Channel 403
Woman rescued after falling in Hekpoort mountains in Gauteng

  • South Africa
A woman was evacuated to hospital after falling and breaking a leg while hiking in Hekpoort, northwest of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, paramedics said. Photo: Netcare 911 via ANA.

JOHANNESBURG – A woman was evacuated to hospital after falling and breaking a leg while hiking in Hekpoort, northwest of Johannesburg, on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 11:15 am to reports of a person who had slipped and fallen in a mountainous area in Hekpoort according to Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult female, believed to be in her 60s, was on a hiking trail with a group of people when she lost her footing and fell, sustaining a fracture to her lower leg."

The woman was treated on the scene, and with the assistance of Mountain Rescue the woman was carried to a waiting ambulance.

She was then transported to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

African News Agency

