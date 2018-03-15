Woman, two children died after eating poison in Ventersdorp

A woman and her two children died after she allegedly poisoned them. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

RUSTENBURG - A woman and her two children died after she allegedly poisoned them in Tshing near Ventersdorp, the African National Congress (ANC) in the North West said on Thursday.

Acting provincial secretary Sussana Dantjie said that it is alleged that on March 10, the mother of three fed her children, aged nine-months-old, five-years-old and nine-years-old, chocolates laced with poison and then gave them juice to wash it down.

Dantjie said that she later allegedly ate poison herself.

She said they were all taken to a nearby clinic for treatment, but after serious observation, they were transferred to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Dantjie said the two youngest children died upon arrival at the hospital while their mother died in the early hours of Monday morning.

"The eldest son is still in Intensive Care Unit fighting for his life," she said.

North West police were not immediately available for comment.

African News Agency