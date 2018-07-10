Woolworths issues listeriosis-linked recall on rice product

Retailer Woolworths has recalled it's Frozen Savoury Rice Mix product following a worldwide product recall issued by the Hungarian Food Safety Agency in a global listeria outbreak. Photo: ww.woolworths.co.za

JOHANNESBURG - Retailer Woolworths has recalled it's Frozen Savoury Rice Mix product following a worldwide product recall issued by the Hungarian Food Safety Agency in a global listeria outbreak.

The retailer says the move is "purely as a precautionary measure."

In a statement, Woolworths said: "Food safety is of critical importance to Woolworths and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously."

The Woolworths product is sourced from Belgium and contains frozen sweetcorn sourced from the Greenyard Factory in Hungary, according to the statement.

This Greenyard Factory has been implicated as the potential source of a Listeria outbreak in Europe.

More than 200 people died from listeriosis in South Africa since January 2017.

Woolworths said in its statement that Listeria bacteria are easily destroyed by cooking.

"The Frozen Savoury Rice Mix product is uncooked and frozen and so requires cooking before consumption. Thorough cooking ensures that the product is safe. We are voluntarily recalling this product as a precautionary measure, on the global instruction of the Hungarian Food Safety Agency."



The retailer said none of its other frozen sweetcorn or vegetable products are affected.



Customers who have purchased the product should return the product to their local store for a full refund.

For more information, customers can contact the Woolworths customer service centre on 0860 022 002 or visit woolworths.co.za

