World marks Autism Day

JOHANNESBURG - World Autism Day is about creating awareness and acceptance of the condition.
Raising an autistic child comes with many challenges, particularly if there is a lack of support from government for children with special needs.
The lack of awareness in society adds to the pressure the family faces.
Two families say while education is a constitutional right for all South Africans, they feel the government treats children with special needs unfairly.
The parents hope that the annual awareness day will help -- and they pray that someone who can bring change is listening.
* eNCA’s Zikhona Tshona spoke to the parents. Watch the full interview in the gallery above.
eNCA
Discussion Policy