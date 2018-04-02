Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

World marks Autism Day

  • South Africa
eNCA's Michael Marillier breaks down some of the risk factor associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Video: eNCA
Raising an autistic child comes with many challenges, particularly if there is a lack of support from government, for children with special needs. eNCA’s Zikhona Tshona spoke to parents of children living with autism. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - World Autism Day is about creating awareness and acceptance of the condition.

Raising an autistic child comes with many challenges, particularly if there is a lack of support from government for children with special needs.

The lack of awareness in society adds to the pressure the family faces.

READ: The women who don't know they're autistic

Two families say while education is a constitutional right for all South Africans, they feel the government treats children with special needs unfairly.

The parents hope that the annual awareness day will help -- and they pray that someone who can bring change is listening.

* eNCA’s Zikhona Tshona spoke to the parents. Watch the full interview in the gallery above.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close