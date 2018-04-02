World marks Autism Day

Raising an autistic child comes with many challenges, particularly if there is a lack of support from government, for children with special needs. eNCA’s Zikhona Tshona spoke to parents of children living with autism. Video: eNCA

eNCA's Michael Marillier breaks down some of the risk factor associated with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - World Autism Day is about creating awareness and acceptance of the condition.

Raising an autistic child comes with many challenges, particularly if there is a lack of support from government for children with special needs.

The lack of awareness in society adds to the pressure the family faces.

Two families say while education is a constitutional right for all South Africans, they feel the government treats children with special needs unfairly.

The parents hope that the annual awareness day will help -- and they pray that someone who can bring change is listening.

