Wrong people accredited in E Cape: Lungisa

JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape ANC elective conference is yet to get under way today, as the verification of delegates has had to be restarted.

Provincial Executive Committee member Andile Lungisa said the provincial secretariat responsible for the registration process had accredited the wrong people.

The conference descended into chaos last night as some disgruntled members stormed the venue.

CATCH IT LIVE: Eastern Cape ANC conference resumes



The ANC Eastern Cape's Andlie Lungisa said, “Delegates, branches which were supposed to be accredited and supposed to have been registered until yesterday and today they are still outside.

"If you go to Nelson Mandela Metro, they are talking about eight branches which are still outside and not accredited. They are supposed to be participating. And they have found out that they are people who are inside and have taken their place.

"Our responsibility is to be able to clean up the process, especially the secretariat which is dealing with the registration process and is continuing letting us down in this conference.”

But Eastern Cape ANC Secretary, Oscar Mabuyane, said Lungisa is the reason the conference is not going ahead as planned.



"These are people who are trying to collapse the conference. They had a plan, they had a brief to collapse the conference. Andile Lungisa is in charge of that," Said Mabuyane.

"It’s unfortunate that he’s doing all that he is doing while he is a PEC member of the ANC. But he comes here and (does) all those things and makes baseless unfounded allegations. He’s part of the collective that has been processing every matter with regards to the conference process."

eNCA