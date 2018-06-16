Youth battling unemployment as SA marks Youth Day

File: The Hector Pietersen Memorial Sqare in Moema Street, Johannesburg. Hector was slain on 16 June,1976 during the Soweto strike against the use of Afrikaans in black schools. Photo: Flickr.com/sweggs

JOHANNESBURG - The youth of 1976 fought for an education system that would give them a chance to have a better life.

Today, there's equal access to education and free higher education for the poor.

But young South Africans are fighting a new battle: the crisis of youth unemployment.

Around two-thirds of those under 25 are unemployed.

It's a struggle for most, but the situation is far from hopeless.

The apartheid regime's aim was to maintain white domination, and one way to achieve this was by bringing African education under government control with Afrikaans as the medium of instruction.

In June of 1976, pupils rose up against this.

It was a brave call, demanding the scrapping of Bantu Education, and one that cost many their lives.

Fast-forward to 1994 and a new era of freedom and equality.

The hope was that all young South Africans would have equal opportunities.

But for many, the legacy of apartheid remained.

Decades of racial discrimination would not be erased overnight, and a new generation was born into poverty, in communities around the country, like residents of Matsatseng in the North West.

Today, millions have access to housing, healthcare, water, and electricity.

Poor young South Africans have the chance to study further, with free higher education now a reality for most.

But with the economy still struggling, jobs remain hard to come by, even for university graduates.

eNCA