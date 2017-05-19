‘Youth don’t care about struggle credentials’ – Makhosi Khoza

File: Member of Parliament Dr Makhosi Khoza says the youth "want to know how you are going to fix the education and health systems and give them opportunities so that they can prosper." Photo: Gallo / Lindile Mbontsi

DURBAN - The children of parents who fought against apartheid do not care about their parents’ “struggle credentials” – instead, they are interested in opportunities outlined in the Constitution, African National Congress (ANC) MP Makhosi Khoza said at a book launch on Thursday evening.

“Young people today don’t care if you once belonged to uMkhonto we Sizwe or the Azanian People’s Liberation Army. They want to know how you are going to fix the education and health systems and give them opportunities so that they can prosper,” said the outspoken MP, whose forthright comments often cause consternation, especially among Her party’s youth.

Khoza was speaking at the Elangeni Maharani Hotel in Durban during a book launch hosted by the Xubera Institute for Research and Development.

Threats of protests against Khoza by the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) failed to materialise. Irked by suggestions that Khoza would not commit to supporting President Jacob Zuma in the imminent no confidence vote in Parliament, the ANCYL had earlier this week threatened to disrupt the book launch.

Khoza, who recently said she had received death threats, was sharing her thoughts on the contents of “Making Africa Work”, which has been described as “a handbook for economic success”.

Authors Greg Mills from the Oppenheimer-founded Brenthurst Foundation, former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo and Dickie Davis attended the launch.

Dr Nkosana Moyo, a former Zimbabwean minister of industry and international trade, was also part of the panel.

IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was a VIP guest in the 200-strong audience, which mostly consisted of private sector employees and academics.

“When we were fighting during apartheid we all had one common enemy in racism. Now we have the Constitution and the country, and that Constitution is promising us prosperity … but we are doing things that are chasing away investment,” said Khoza.

She said that her understanding of radical economic transformation was to start looking at Africa as an investment destination composed of liberated individuals.

Intra-Africa trade in South Africa sat at 12%, which was “pathetic”, she said. With all of the trade opportunities available on the continent, it did not make sense that people were “sweating the small stuff”.

She said challenges faced by South Africa and the continent were centred on leadership and making the right decisions.

“The challenges that we have are about being able to take a stand on issues that matter. Our people no longer care about ideas, they want to see their lives improved on a daily basis,” said Khoza.

African News Agency