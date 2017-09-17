ZCC calls for boycott of Tiso Black Star newspapers

File: Home of congregants and church members of the St Engenas Zion Christian Church in Moria in Limpopo. Photo: Flickr

JOHANNESBURG - One of the largest church groups in the country is calling on its members to boycott Tiso Black Star newspapers.

The Zion Christian Church says it's asked its 16-million members to stop buying the Sunday World, Business Day, Sunday Times and the Sowetan newspapers.

The ZCC is accusing the newspaper group of trying to make a mockery of the church and its leader.

The Sunday World is reporting that ZCC leader Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane is facing arrest for contempt of court.

The newspaper says church leaders in Botswana are accusing Lekganyane of violating an interim order that prevents the church from merging their branches.

The ZCC says the story is motivated by commercial reasons for a newspaper experiencing falling sales.

eNCA