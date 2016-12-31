Zero tolerance for festivities in Western Cape

Somerset West, 31 December 2016 - In the Western Cape, law enforcement is promising a zero tolerance approach to New Year's Eve festivities. Especially when it comes to drinking and driving. Video: eNCA

CAPE TOWN – In the Western Cape, law enforcement is promising a zero tolerance approach to New Year's Eve festivities.

Roadblocks have already been set up across the province to ensure road users get to and from their party destinations safely.



Since the beginning of the holiday season, sporadic roadblocks have been popping across the Western Cape.



And overnight, yet another operation to ensure drunk and tired motorists are kept off the road.

"This is a big operation, and it is disruptive to the members of the public who are driving through here at this roadblock. But its amazing chatting to the motorists here. I mean, 30, 40 percent of them will thank us for actually being out here on the roads,” said Western Cape transport MEC Donald Grant.



Since the beginning of December, 181 people have been arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Western Cape roads.



The provincial government says the Shadow Centre - the provincial blood alcohol testing facility - has been kept busy.



It also warns that those caught driving while under the influence on New Year’s Eve will be prosecuted.



eNCA