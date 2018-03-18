Zille blasts Malema on race in Twitter war

Western Cape premier Helen Zille attacked EFF leader Julius Malema for saying he has no sympathy for whites. Photo: eNCA & Gallo Images / Beeld / Wikus de Wet

JOHANNESBURG - A Twitter war has erupted between Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, and EFF leader, Julius Malema.

Zille is slamming Malema's stance on racism

It all started when a tweep applauded the DA for ensuring President Jacob Zuma is charged for corruption.

The comment escalated to a brawl with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Mayor, Athol Trollip, accusing the EFF of flip-flopping on matters of national importance.

Compare this consistent principled determinnation with the EFF Flip flopping on this issue. In fact if you research the EFF positions on issues of major national importance since their inception, you will see that “Flip flopping”is the only constant. https://t.co/6m3cwfpbl7 — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 17, 2018

There you go, Julius you’ve now confirmed the real reason for my removal. Not those fudgey contrived reasons provided in your Councillors motion. Just have the courage of your racist convictions and say what you mean. — Athol Trollip #TrollipForChair (@AtholT) March 17, 2018

The conversation quickly turned into one about race.

Malema says he has no sympathy for whites.

Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, joined the fight saying the EFF's attempt to remove Trollip is racially motivated.

And there you have it folks. Undisguised racism. Nothing to do with performance, work ethic, delivery, integrity. Just the colour of Athol's skin. Apartheid and racial prejudice live on. https://t.co/MOz2ornN6k — Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 17, 2018

I trust that, to be consistent in his racism, Julius chooses to eschew the skill and commitment of every white person. For example, I trust that none of his son's teachers are white. https://t.co/MOz2ornN6k — Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 17, 2018

eNCA