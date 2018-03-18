Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zille blasts Malema on race in Twitter war

  • South Africa
Western Cape premier Helen Zille attacked EFF leader Julius Malema for saying he has no sympathy for whites. Photo: eNCA & Gallo Images / Beeld / Wikus de Wet

JOHANNESBURG - A Twitter war has erupted between Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, and EFF leader, Julius Malema.

Zille is slamming Malema's stance on racism

It all started when a tweep applauded the DA for ensuring President Jacob Zuma is charged for corruption.

The comment escalated to a brawl with Nelson Mandela Bay Metropolitan Mayor, Athol Trollip, accusing the EFF of flip-flopping on matters of national importance.

The conversation quickly turned into one about race.

Malema says he has no sympathy for whites.

Western Cape Premier, Helen Zille, joined the fight saying the EFF's attempt to remove Trollip is racially motivated.

 

