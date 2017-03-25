Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Zille to answer DA over colonialism tweets

  • South Africa
File: Helen Zille’s faced harsh criticism from fellow politicians and members of the public for her tweets.

CAPE TOWN – Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille will appear before the party’s Federal Legal Commission on Saturday.

 

It will decide whether Zille should be disciplined for her social media posts.

Last week, the Western Cape Premier published a series of tweets saying colonialism wasn’t all bad.

 

She later backtracked, saying her posts were taken out of context.

Zille’s faced harsh criticism from fellow politicians and members of the public, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who have condemned her comments.

 

The Western Cape Legislature will also hold a special debate on the Premier’s tweets at a later date.

eNCA

