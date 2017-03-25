Zille to answer DA over colonialism tweets

File: Helen Zille’s faced harsh criticism from fellow politicians and members of the public for her tweets.

CAPE TOWN – Former Democratic Alliance leader Helen Zille will appear before the party’s Federal Legal Commission on Saturday.

DA Leader @MmusiMaimane has referred @helenzille to the Federal Legal Commission for investigation: https://t.co/jGjRTKECLs — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 16, 2017

It will decide whether Zille should be disciplined for her social media posts.

Last week, the Western Cape Premier published a series of tweets saying colonialism wasn’t all bad.

For those claiming legacy of colonialism was ONLY negative, think of our independent judiciary, transport infrastructure, piped water etc. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) March 16, 2017

She later backtracked, saying her posts were taken out of context.

Zille’s faced harsh criticism from fellow politicians and members of the public, including DA leader Mmusi Maimane and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who have condemned her comments.

Let's make this clear: Colonialism, like Apartheid, was a system of oppression and subjugation. It can never be justified. — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 16, 2017

The Western Cape Legislature will also hold a special debate on the Premier’s tweets at a later date.

